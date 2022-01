Остон Мэттьюс установил рекорд «Торонто» и повторил достижение Овечкина 9-летней давности

Tying it at 1 vs the Coyotes tonight, Auston Matthews has set a new @MapleLeafs record for consecutive road games with at least 1 goal (9). He's the 1st player to record that long a streak in a season since Alex Ovechkin also had a 9 game road goal streak from Mar 19-Apr 10, 2013 pic.twitter.com/prR1Df74sg