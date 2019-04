Орпик - самый возрастной защитник, забросивший шайбу в овертайме матча Кубка Стэнли

Brooks Orpik (38 years, 199 days) is the oldest defenseman in NHL history to score an overtime goal in the #StanleyCup Playoffs.



He eclipsed the previous mark set by Minnesota's Keith Carney (38 years, 68 days) in Game 2 of the 2008 Conference Quarterfinals. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/1EKc7cHg7z