Орлов вышел на шестое место по победным голам среди защитников в истории «Вашингтона»

Most career game winning goals by a defenceman in @Capitals franchise history:

26- John Carlson

24- Kevin Hatcher

20- Mike Green

19- Sergei Gonchar

16- Calle Johansson

14- Dmitry Orlov (Getting the OT winner in a 4-3 defeat of the Pens Tuesday)

14- Scott Stevens

14- Sylvain Cote pic.twitter.com/srtvhCVNe3