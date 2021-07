Марун стал четвертым игроком в истории, выигравшим 3 или более Кубка Стэнли подряд в разных командах

Thanks to tonight's @TBLightning Gm5 win vs the Canadiens, Patrick Maroon has joined Eddie Gerard (4 from 1920-23), Ab McDonald (4 from 1958-61) and Ed Litzenberger (1961-64)) as the only players to win a #StanleyCup with multiple teams in a span of 3 or more consecutive seasons pic.twitter.com/H3cJLdRNwX