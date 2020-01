Марло провел 1700-й матч в НХЛ. Лишь 4 игрока до него достигали этой цифры

An amazing accomplishment. @SanJoseSharks forward Patrick Marleau is the fifth player in NHL history to skate 1,700 career regular-season games — joining Gordie Howe (1,767), Mark Messier (1,756), Jaromir Jagr (1,733) and Ron Francis (1,731). https://t.co/rhEHsIQD3M #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/L9fpncDKmQ