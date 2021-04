Марло повторил рекорд Горди Хоу по количеству матчей в НХЛ

It's been a long road to the top, but @SanJoseSharks forward Patrick Marleau has finally matched «Mr. Hockey»! ?



Marleau is skating in the 1,767th game of his NHL career, tying Gordie Howe for the most in League history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/rhEHsJ8dVk pic.twitter.com/PDJZhRFgbo