Patrick Marleau of the @SanJoseSharks is set to skate the 1,734th regular-season game of his NHL career and pass Jaromir Jagr (1,733) for sole possession of third place on the League's all-time list. #NHLStats



?: SJS at LAK, 10 p.m. ET on NBCSCA, FS-W pic.twitter.com/AGu8jn8aEi