Макдэвид вышел на шестое место по голевым передачам в истории «Эдмонтона»

Now with 3 points (all helpers) in a contest his team leads 3-1, McDavid has tied Doug Weight for the 6th most career assists in @EdmontonOilers franchise history (420). Those with more: Gretzky (1086), Mark Messier (642), Jari Kurri (569), Glenn Anderson (489), Paul Coffey (460) https://t.co/4UQApEI2Hr