Кучеров вышел на 6-е место по количеству очков в плей-офф НХЛ среди действующих игроков

Nikita Kucherov (1-1—2) factored on two of the @TBLightning's goals to record his 126th and 127th career playoff points (44-83—127 in 111 GP), tying Patrick Marleau (72-55—127 in 195 GP) for the sixth most among all active players. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/PzN49t8NdN pic.twitter.com/GShAOcHqIf