Кучеров стал седьмым игроком в истории с 40 голами и 70 передачами в первых 100 матчах в плей-офф

Nikita Kucherov boosted his career totals to 41-71—112 (100 GP) to trail only Sidney Crosby for the most points at the century mark among active players. They are 2 of 7 players in #StanleyCup Playoffs history with 40+ G & 70+ A through 100 GP.#NHLStats: https://t.co/uzxMrCMZrB pic.twitter.com/TubttYAA4g