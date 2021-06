Котканиеми приблизился к рекорду Лемье

Jesperi Kotkaniemi opened the scoring at 3:30 of the first period in Game 1 and passed Stephane Richer for sole possession of the second-most playoff goals among @CanadiensMTL players age 20 or younger. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/0YNzFoVsbS pic.twitter.com/w5ko6LvsJG