Карлссон побил рекорд Ларионова, сделав 9 ассистов в одной серии плей-офф НХЛ

Setting up the #Game7 hero.



Only two defensemen in NHL history have recorded more assists in a single playoff series than @ErikKarlsson65 (9): Paul Coffey (11 in 1985 CF w/ EDM) and Al MacInnis (11 in 1984 DF w/ CGY). #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/ey7zvwpB6U