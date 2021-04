Капризов вышел на второе место в истории «Миннесоты» по количеству голов в дебютном сезоне

Firing home a pair of markers to aid his team to an 8-3 thrashing of the Avalanche on Wednesday, @mnwild super rookie Kirill Kaprizov- needing just 38 games to do so- has moved into 2nd on a list he seems poised to (despite the shortened 2020-21 schedule) sit atop by season's end pic.twitter.com/cdhSraZnVr