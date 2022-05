Капризов установил очередной рекорд «Миннесоты»

Kirill Kaprizov scored his sixth and seventh goals of the 2022 First Round, establishing a @mnwild record for most in a series (previous mark: 5). The last players with more: Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin (both w/ 8 in 2009 CSF). #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/m6qDTQcJu9 https://t.co/MDnq5MycJe