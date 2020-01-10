НХЛ
  • Меню
  • Карта спорта
  • Турниры
Новости   //    Хоккей   //    НХЛ

Игроки «Торонто» поехали в экипировке на метро и провели тренировку на центральной площади

22:09
Теги:

«Торонто» провел открытую тренировку на главном катке центральной площади города. Наблюдать за занятием смогли все желающие.

При этом хоккеисты «Мэйпл Ливз» добирались до места занятия на метро в полной игровой экипировке.

Выделите ошибку в тексте
и нажмите ctrl + enter

Нашли ошибку?

X

vs
0
Офсайд




Загрузка...
Прямой эфир
Прямой эфир