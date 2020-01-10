Игроки «Торонто» поехали в экипировке на метро и провели тренировку на центральной площади
«Торонто» провел открытую тренировку на главном катке центральной площади города. Наблюдать за занятием смогли все желающие.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are practicing outdoors at Nathan Phillips Square today ? #Toronto #MapleLeafs #TorontoMapleLeafs #NathanPhillipsSquare #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/zlB11FnQLS— blogTO (@blogTO) January 9, 2020
При этом хоккеисты «Мэйпл Ливз» добирались до места занятия на метро в полной игровой экипировке.
Riding the rails#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/rdhHFTEGQW— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 9, 2020
?— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 9, 2020
An amazing afternoon in the heart of the city for today's Outdoor Practice presented by @SportChek!#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/68SNPANpp0
