Хелм забросил самый поздний победный гол в решающем матче серии плей-офф за 80 лет

Darren Helm's late winner was the second series-clinching goal of his NHL career (also Game 5 of 2009 CF). The 13-year gap between his series clinchers is the second longest in #StanleyCup Playoffs history behind Adam Oates (16 years).#NHLStats: https://t.co/GsrxOmZ19p pic.twitter.com/QqVAibYZj8