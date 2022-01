Форвард «Оттавы» Норрис побил рекорд результативности Яшина

Most goals in a season by a @Senators centre through their first 32 games:

18- Josh Norris (2021-22 via scoring twice in his team's 6-4 loss against the Penguins tonight)

17- Alexei Yashin (1994-95)

17- Jason Spezza (2006-07)

16- Yashin (1993-94)

16- Jean-Gabriel Pageau (2019-20) pic.twitter.com/v1AXekrRRv