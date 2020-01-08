Дамба пожертвует по 100 долларов Австралии за каждый гол «Уайлд» в НХЛ
Защитник «Миннесоты» Мэтт Дамба будет жертвовать по 100 долларов за каждый гол команды в НХЛ. Об этом он объявил в своем Instagram. Средства пойдут на счет пожарной команды Нового Южного Уэльса (Австралия).
Австралия серьезно пострадала в результате лесных пожаров, помочь ей вызвался ряд известных спортсменов и других знаменитостей.
As you all have seen across the news and Instagram, Australia is currently in a state of emergency with devastating fires sweeping across the lands, affecting habitats, communities, killing millions of animals and taking human lives. It's hard to understand the dramatic impact this is having sitting safely on the other side of the world, but not to long ago I was on that side of the world. After the season last year I was able to travel to Australia with my one my best friends. We travelled the entire east coast top to bottom over 2 1/2 weeks. After a long hard season dealing with injury I was able to escape and take my mind off all the what if's. I fell in love with this beautiful country. It breaks my heart seeing the tragedy they are facing. So I want to do my part and personally donate funds to help fight these fires and hopefully motivate you to do whatever you can to help. With Minnesota being my home and the TWolves being my team I'll be most definitely watching them tonight against the Grizzlies, I've decided to donate $ 100 for every point the T Wolves score directly to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. Please help me by donating whatever you can to help with this cause and put an end to these fires. Whether that's $ 5, $ 100 or even just sharing this post if you are not in a position to donate right now, every small action helps when we come together. Click the link in my bio to donate directly to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service to help fight the fires and care for the victims of this tragic event.