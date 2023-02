Андрей Свечников созвонился с братом Евгением после победы в конкурсе Матча звезд НХЛ

Admin: What are you gunna do you now that you won Fastest Skater!?



Andrei: ?G?o? ?t?o? ?D?i?s?n?e?y? ?W?o?r?l?d?

FACETIME MY BROTHER???@asvechnikov 37 /@Canes x #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/GZj4DqSgDt