Алексеева унесли на носилках после жесткого толчка в борт. Видео

Warning: Video can be seen as graphic. Yaroslav Alexeyev stretchered off the ice following this hit. Aleksi Anttalainen gets 5 minute major (match penalty) for boarding. Hoping for a quick recovery for Alexeyev @QMJHL 4-2 Drakkar; 6:41 left in 3rd. Now 2:23 left in PP.Shots 38-31 pic.twitter.com/iY7F9B80ED