Рижское «Динамо» не сыграет с «Витязем» и «Металлургом» из-за коронавируса
Пресс-служба рижского «Динамо» сообщила о том, что команда не сможет сыграть против «Витязя» (17 октября) и «Металлурга» (19 октября) в регулярном чемпионате КХЛ в связи с выявленными случаями коронавируса в команде.
В заявлении на официальном сайте клуба говорится, что команда должна оставаться на карантине, поэтому встречи не состоятся в обозначенные даты. Отмечается, что «Динамо» не может выставить на эти матчи игроков из молодежной команды, поскольку они также находятся на карантине.
Sakar? ar jauniem infic??an?s gad?jumiem, DINAMO R?GA komanda nevar?s aizvad?t tuv?k?s KHL regul?r? ?empion?ta sp?les, jo komandai ir j?iev?ro karant?nas re??ms. ?? iemesla d?? 17. un 19. oktobr? paredz?t?s m?jas sp?les pret VITJAZ un METALLURG komand?m ?ajos datumos nenotiks. ?obr?d karant?n? atrodas gan DINAMO R?GA jaunie?u komanda HK R?GA, kas sp?l? MHL ?empion?t?, gan f?rmklubs HK ZEMGALE/LLU, kas sp?l? OHL (Latvijas ?empion?ts), l?dz ar to nav iesp?jams nokomplekt?t sast?vu, lai var?tu piedal?ties KHL ?empion?ta sp?l?s. Inform?cija bi?e?u ?pa?niekiem, par bi?e?u mai?as vai atgrie?anas iesp?j?m, tiks izs?t?ta person?gi. — Due to new cases of COVID-19 infection, the DINAMO RIGA team will not be able to play the next KHL regular championship games, because the team must follow the quarantine regime. DINAMO RIGA has officially notified the KHL that it is not possible to hold the matches on October 17th with the «Vityaz» Podolsk and on October 19th with the «Metallurg» Magnitogorsk. Currently, DINAMO RIGA youth team HK RIGA (MHL championship), and farmclub HK ZEMGALE/LLU (OHL — Latvian championship) are in quarantine, therefore it is not possible to complete the line-up to participate in KHL championship games. Information to ticket holders about ticket exchange or return options will be sent in person.