Разрисованные щитки Сорокина. Вратарь ЦСКА выставит их на ауцкион

Ilya Sorokin poses with his pads for me, decorated by children at the pediatric institute. They will go to auction after the game as a fundraiser for Vilen Prokofyev, a young Kazakh goaltender who fights cancer. @hccska #KHLAllStars #isles pic.twitter.com/w2HmGgYeJu

My favorite messages on Sorokin's pads are «the best hockey goalkeeper ever» (?) and удачи «good luck!» Ilya's favorite is the blue «skateboard' on the left...Kaprizov had some comments about his interpretation, which I'll leave off of your feed :) pic.twitter.com/btkAwgWs3O