The #Oilers have loaned defenceman Dmitri Samorukov to CSKA Moscow of the KHL for the 2020-21 season.



The 21-year-old, drafted 84th overall in 2017, played 47 games with the @Condors in 2019-20, recording 2 goals & 8 assists.