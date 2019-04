Бывший форвард "Авангарда" Верстиг стал игроком фарм-клуба "Чикаго"

Roster update



The #IceHogs have agreed to terms with 2-time Stanley Cup champ, forward Kris Versteeg, on a 1-year AHL contract thru 2019-20. Versteeg has posted 30+ points in 8 of his seasons in the NHL and was named to the 2008-09 All-Rookie Team



Info | https://t.co/DgGRVo4e1H pic.twitter.com/sAUIa7bdvH