Лихой камбэк русских юниоров! Отыгрались с 1:5 и дожали американцев в овертайме

Team Russia claws back and it's only a one goal game! #U18Worlds



?? Who else but Matvei Michkov? The #2023NHLDraft eligible with an absolute snipe on the power play. That's his second goal of the match. Friendly reminder that he is sixteen.https://t.co/IrFisl0sEe pic.twitter.com/mG7jzDowOj