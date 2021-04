Юров исполнил эффектный финт перед голом Свечкова. Видео

What. A. Setup. Russia takes a two goal lead. #U18Worlds



?? Danila Yurov (#2022NHLDraft) breaks the puck in, goes between the legs to fool a Finnish defender, and finds Fyodor Svechkov (#2021NHLDraft) with a perfect backhand pass.https://t.co/EViHmytVSf pic.twitter.com/9xAxYuOGMf