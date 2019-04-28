Лукас Реймонд – 0:1
Lucas Raymond ger Sverige ledningen över Ryssland 1-0. #U18Worlds #2020NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/zAoh2P9xBm
– Anton Johansson (@antonj85) April 28, 2019
Lucas Raymond ger Sverige ledningen över Ryssland 1-0. #U18Worlds #2020NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/zAoh2P9xBm
Симон Хольстрем – 0:2
Simon Holmstrom beats Yaroslav Askarov over the glove to make it 2-0. Not a great one against Askarov. #U18Worlds #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/jZW6ALDOxZ
– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) April 28, 2019
Simon Holmstrom beats Yaroslav Askarov over the glove to make it 2-0. Not a great one against Askarov. #U18Worlds #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/jZW6ALDOxZ
Василий Подколзин – 1:2
Called good. Podkolzin gets his first of the tournament. #U18Worlds https://t.co/5w7QLayRtI
– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) April 28, 2019
Called good. Podkolzin gets his first of the tournament. #U18Worlds https://t.co/5w7QLayRtI
Родион Амиров – 2:2
Rodion Amirov makes it 2-2 early in the third. Setup by Podkolzin. #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/kwaZXZ5FJk
– Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) April 28, 2019
Rodion Amirov makes it 2-2 early in the third. Setup by Podkolzin. #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/kwaZXZ5FJk
Максим Грошев – 3:2
Russia has erased a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead. Maxim Groshev with a fantastic individual effort. #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/rPkoiQr4tg
– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) April 28, 2019
Russia has erased a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead. Maxim Groshev with a fantastic individual effort. #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/rPkoiQr4tg
Лукас Реймонд – 3:3
But almost immediately, Lucas Raymond has his second of the game. 3-3 now. #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/raCViKMX2p
– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) April 28, 2019
But almost immediately, Lucas Raymond has his second of the game. 3-3 now. #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/raCViKMX2p
Швеция - Россия: матч-центр финала //
Чемпионат мира среди юниоров-2019: расписание и результаты матчей