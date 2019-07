Российский арбитр Пустовойтова будет судить матч между Англией и Швецией за бронзу женского ЧМ-2019

FIFA Women‘s World Cup - Match officials appointed for the 3rd place match #ENGSWE, 6 July 2019, Nice



Ref: Anast. PUSTOVOYTOVA 🇷🇺

ARef 1: Ekaterina KUROCHKINA 🇷🇺

ARef 2: Petruta IUGULESCU 🇷🇴

4th. Off: Kate JACEWICZ 🇦🇺

VAR: Felix ZWAYER 🇩🇪@FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/7qhcxroX4x