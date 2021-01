Форвард «Аталанты» Гомес с агентом вылетел в Севилью

Papu Gomez is now flying with his agent Riso to Sevilla: «I love Atalanta but I'm ready and happy for this new chapter». Done deal for € 5,5m + € 3m add ons.



Papu will sign today his contract as new Sevilla player for € 3m salary [after taxes] until 2024. ??? #Sevilla pic.twitter.com/aEOdbaTVE7