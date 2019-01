"Астон Вилла" приобрела французского защитника

We are delighted to announce the signing of Frederic Guilbert from Caen for an undisclosed fee ✍️



The defender will return to the Ligue 1 side on loan for the remainder of the 2018/19 season.



Full story 👉 https://t.co/BKBggO79lO#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/FvB1KLS0gf