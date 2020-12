Куртуа спас, Бензема забил. У Зидана четвертая победа подряд

45 — Toni Kroos ?? in 45 minutes against Athletic:



1 goal

3 shots — a joint-high in game

53 passes completed from 55 — the most in the game

100% of duels win (3/3)

6 recoveries — the most in the game

2 fouls won — the most in the game



Show. pic.twitter.com/as1soWmkwN