Шикарный дебютный гол Кварацхелии за сборную Грузии

?? Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's SUPER GOAL vs North Macedonia



When I think he can not amaze me anymore but then he's doing stuff like this, I'm confused and happy at the same time... ?



via — @GPBroadcaster#GFF #NMCGEO #NationsLeague #KhvichaKvaratskhelia pic.twitter.com/SJMK4qOuCP