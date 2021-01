«Парма» договорилась о контракте с Зиркзе

Joshua #Zirkzee to #Parma from #BayernMunich on loan (€ 1,5M) with option to buy (€ 15M). Agreed personal terms for a contract until 2025. Today Parma hope to have the green light from Bayern. Then Zirkzee will arrive in Italy to have medicals and sign the contract on Monday https://t.co/i385Zvy6c4