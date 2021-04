Меньян договорился с «Миланом» о контракте

Mike #Maignan has agreed personal terms with #ACMilan for a contract until 2026 (€ 2M/year + add-ons). #Rossoneri are ready to finalize the deal with #Lille, if #Donnarumma doesn't extend his contract. The french GK has made 18 clean sheets in this season in #Ligue1. #transfers https://t.co/pOgbwt0MAX