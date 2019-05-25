Фабрегас считает, что "Монако" должен бороться за победу в чемпионате Франции и играть в Лиге чемпионов

Полузащитник "Монако" Сеск Фабрегас подвел итоги сезона для монегасков. Он отметил, что его клуб должен бороться за Лигу 1 и играть в Лиге Чемпионов.
- Это был странный и трудный сезон для меня, я пережил моменты, которых никогда не было раньше и у меня никогда не было столько травм, в течение длительного времени. Мы выполнили задачу, ради которой я сюда приехал, и я рад, что помог команде в этой сложной ситуации. Мы знаем, что такой клуб, как "Монако", должен бороться за Лигу 1 и играть в Лиге Чемпионов. Мы понимаем, что многое должно измениться, но я уверен, что клуб сделает все необходимое, чтобы это произошло. Пришло время отдохнуть и набраться сил. Спасибо всем болельщикам за то, что были с нами в такие тяжелые моменты. Крепко обнимаю, скоро увидимся, - написал Фабрегас в своем Инстаграме.
"Монако" в заключительном матче сезона-2018/19 в чемпионате Франции проиграл "Ницце" (0:2). По итогам сезона команда заняла 17-е место в чемпионате Франции.
Cette saison a été étrange et difficile pour moi, j’ai vécu des moments que je n’avais jamais connus et subi des blessures que je n’avais pas eues depuis longtemps. Nous avons atteint l’objectif pour lequel j’ai rejoint l’AS Monaco et je suis ravi d’avoir aidé l’équipe dans cette situation difficile. Un club comme l’AS Monaco doit lutter pour le titre en Ligue 1 et participer à la Champions League. Beaucoup de choses doivent changer mais je suis sûr que le club fera ce qu’il faut pour que cela arrive. Maintenant il est temps de se reposer avant de revenir plus fort. Merci à tous les supporters de nous avoir soutenu dans ces mauvais moments. Je vous embrasse, à très bientôt. It’s been a strange and difficult season for me, experiencing moments that I never did before and having some injuries I never had for a long time. We’ve fulfilled the objective for which I came here and I’m delighted to have helped the team in this difficult situation. We know a club like AS Mónaco should be fighting for the Ligue 1 and must be in the Champions League. We are aware many things have to change but I’m sure the club will do what needs to be done to make this happen. Now is time to rest and come back stronger. Thank you to all the supporters for being there for us in so many bad moments. Big hugs and see you all soon. Ha sido una temporada extraña y diferente para mi, viviendo situaciones a las que no estoy acostumbrado y cayendo en alguna lesión que hacía mucha tiempo que no tenía. Hemos conseguido el principal objetivo con el que vine aquí que era conseguir la permanencia si o si y estoy muy orgulloso de haber aportado mi granito de arena. Un club como el AS Mónaco merece estar y pelear por el título de la Ligue 1 y jugar en la Champions League. Muchas cosas tienen que cambiar, pero estoy seguro que el club hará todo lo posible y luchará para conseguirlo. Ahora tiempo para descansar y volver con más fuerzas que nunca. Gracias a toda la afición por apoyarnos en estos momentos tan complicados. Un abrazo fuerte y hasta pronto. #DagueMunegu 🙏🏻⚽️🤗