Единак объявил о завершении карьеры
Австралийский полузащитник Миле Единак завершил карьеру. Об этом он сообщил в своем Instagram.
В сообщении экс-футболист поблагодарил клубы, за которые он выступал, а также своих близких. К записи он прикрепил свое детское фото.
I was a young boy from Western Sydney with a dream to play professional football. My journey to reach that goal was full of so many experiences, challenges and memories that will always be cherished. I want to thank all the clubs I represented for allowing me the opportunity to do so. Coaches, staff, teammates, supporters you all played your part so thank you. A huge thank you to my whole family for supporting me through the years, special mention to my parents for showing me the values and belief in order for me to chase my Dream. Last but not least to my wife and children thank you for being my biggest fans it's meant the world. To my boys, dream big and never stop chasing your dreams. ?? It's now time for a new chapter.
35-летний Миле Единак в Австралии выступал за «Сидней Юнайтед», «Саут Кост Юнайтед» и «Сентрал Кост Маринерс». Также играл в Турции за «Генчлербирлиги» и «Антальяспор», английские «Кристал Пэлас» и «Астон Виллу». В его активе победа в чемпионате Австралии и выход в финал Кубка Англии. Со сборной Австралии он также выиграл Кубок Азии-2015.