Дубль экс-форварда "Рубина" принес "Серро Портеньо" победу над "Саморой"

¡Que #Golazo de Nelson Váldez!



He scored both goals for #CerroPorteño in tonight's 2-1 win, including this nifty backheel finish. The former #Sounders striker doing big things in #CopaLibertadores group stage.#Cerro #Libertadores2019 🇵🇾🔥 pic.twitter.com/idEsN15FYL