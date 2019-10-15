Снодграсс завершил карьеру в сборной Шотландии
Полузащитник «Вест Хэма» Роберт Снодграсс решил завершить выступления за сборную Шотландии. 32-летний хавбек объявил о своем решении в Instagram.
Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live my childhood dream. It's been such a special feeling pulling on that Scotland jersey since I was 16 years old. There's been many highs throughout my international career which I'll always remember with fondness, including my debut against Northern Ireland, winning 2 international player of the year awards, and my hat-trick in Malta. It's now the right time for me to step aside though and retire from @scotlandnationalteam and let the boys and younger players take my place and hopefully push the squad forward. I want to especially thank the Tartan Army for their special support you've showed me over the years. I will never forget this. A massive thank you also goes to everyone at the SFA for looking after me since I was a young boy, including Frank Reilly, Doc McLean, Jonesy, managers, coaches, staff, the physios, massage therapists, kit men and the media staff I've worked with over the years. I will now watch as a fan and I hope to see us play at a major tournament again soon — fingers crossed the boys do it come March! Snods ??????? ???????????
Снодграсс дебютировал за сборную Шотландди в игре против сборной Северной Ирландии в 2011 году (3:0). Всего за национальную команду он провел 28 матчей, забив семь голов.