Симон Кьер: «Как капитан сборной Дании, полностью поддерживаю решение перенести Евро»

The @EURO2020 has been postponed for 1 year by @UEFA.

As captain of the Danish national team I can say: We support this completely. Stay safe?@dbulandshold?? #SempreMilan???#iorestoacasa #StayAtHome #ResterChezVous #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #BlivHjemme https://t.co/8Hv8J0Ujnw