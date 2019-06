Беспроигрышная серия Косово составляет 14 матчей. Это лучший результат в Европе

📆 Unbeaten runs currently in International Football:



🇽🇰 Kosovo: 14



🇵🇹 Portugal: 10

🇩🇰 Denmark: 9

🇩🇪 Germany: 5

🇪🇸 Spain: 4

🇧🇪 Belgium: 3



🙌 Kosovo are now unbeaten since October 2017. pic.twitter.com/NVHjz90acM