В ворота «Ливерпуля» не назначили пенальти за игру рукой
21:22
В матче 12-го тура чемпионата Англии «Ливерпуль» — «Манчестер Сити» при счете 0:0 судья не назначил пенальти. Мяч попал в руку защитнику «красных» Тренту Александер-Арнольду.
Man City want handball by Trent Alexander-Arnold before the Liverpool goal— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2019
Are they hard done by?
? Watch live now on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/tIbipDtyYB pic.twitter.com/i4NUxTooqi
Typical of Liverpool's season so far. Manchester City spend first five minutes attacking Liverpool's goal, Alexander-Arnold handball outside natural silhouette not given as a penalty, Liverpool break from it and score past reserve goalkeeper. #LIVMCIhttps://t.co/fG10zknu2D pic.twitter.com/EOnqjgG6R0— Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) November 10, 2019
