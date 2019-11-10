Футбол
Новости   //    Футбол   //    Англия

В ворота «Ливерпуля» не назначили пенальти за игру рукой

21:22
В матче 12-го тура чемпионата Англии «Ливерпуль» — «Манчестер Сити» при счете 0:0 судья не назначил пенальти. Мяч попал в руку защитнику «красных» Тренту Александер-Арнольду.

