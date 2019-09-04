Футбол
Третий комплект формы «Челси» не оставит равнодушным. Фото

10:03

«Челси» представил новый третий комплект формы. Она исполнена в черных цветах с красными окантовками на воротнике и рукавах. Как отмечается, идея взята от формы 90-годов.

