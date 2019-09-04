Третий комплект формы «Челси» не оставит равнодушным. Фото

Introducing the new @nikefootball 2019/20 third kit!



Taking inspiration from the 1990s, the shirt features colours from one of the club's most unforgettable away strips and the Nike Futura logo reflecting iconic kits of the past. #ITSACHELSEATHING



? https://t.co/lnBtcXDP8A pic.twitter.com/nq1vzPTEfK