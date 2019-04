Стерлинг - спортсмен года на церемонии вручения наград Британского этнического разнообразия

🏅 Raheem @Sterling7 has been awarded Sportsman of the year at the 2019 British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards.



🏆 Premier League Champion.



💥 Scored penalty to win League Cup.



🌍 World Cup Semi-Finalist.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Hat-trick for @England at Wembley.



🤯 What a year! pic.twitter.com/1JKPMazqH6