Нападающий "Ливерпуля" Мохамед Салах на 45-й минуте встречи 36-го тура чемпионата Англии против "Хаддерсфилда" забил 20-й гол в АПЛ. 26-летний египтянин стал третьим игроком в истории мерсисайдского клуба, кто забил 20 мячей в двух сезонах подряд.
Ранее этого достижения добился Робби Фаулер (в сезонах 1994/95 и 1995/96), а также Луис Суарес (12/13 и 13/14).
На данный момент Салах с 20 голами возглавил гонку бомбардиров АПЛ.
Mo Salah is just the 3rd @LFC player to score 20+ #PL goals in consecutive seasons for the club, after Robbie Fowler (94/95 & 95/96) & Luis Suarez (12/13 & 13/14)#LIVHUD pic.twitter.com/ISRE7URilc
– Premier League (@premierleague) 26 апреля 2019 г.
That ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Mo Salah scared the goalkeeper that much he secreted himself into running out to Salah.
Salah dinks it over the top. #LFC pic.twitter.com/dtNFpw0rBX
– Nic Mason (@MrNickMason) 26 апреля 2019 г.
