Колашинац продолжит карьеру в «Байере»

The deal for Sead Kolasinac to Bayer Leverkusen will be completed on next 48 hours. € 11m + add ons to Arsenal, confirmed.#AFC want a permanent deal also for Lucas Torreira to Atl?tico Madrid. Meeting tomorrow too between intermediary and Atl?ti. ??? #AFC #Atleti https://t.co/BF9QHdbP4Q