Холевас объявил об уходе из «Уотфорда»
Защитник Хосе Холевас сообщил, что покидает «Уотфорд».
— Я хочу поблагодарить «Уотфорд» и пожелать клубу удачи в будущем, а мне пора попрощаться с командой, — написал у себя в Instagram Холебас. — Конечно, я не рад, что конец получился таким, каким получается, и что я не мог помогать команде (я не был травмирован, ноги — в порядке, я в отличной форме в свои 36 и все еще могу побольше, чем молодые). Было больно принимать решение, но я слишком сильно люблю футбол, а оставаться без того, что любишь, тоже больно. Настало время найти для себя новое испытание.
Холебас выступал за «Уотфорд» с лета 2015 года. В сезоне-2019/20 грек провел за команду 15 матчей и не отличился результативными действиями.
For now I would like to say thank you and wishing @watfordfcofficial all the best for the future but it was time for me to say good bye after all what happen ,of course I'm not happy to end it like that how it was but to be honest I feelt left out of everything not to help the team !(and no I wasn't injured and no my legs are not gone ,Absolut in shape and yes I'm 36 and still do more then younger once's ) It was hurting to make this decision because I love football to much and not being involed in something what you love hurts . Maybe I'm the least affected on that now and feel for my old teammates and the club the fans ,my supporter and everyone who is involed in the club that it came to the end of the season like that to go down. For the club I really wish Watford all the best for the future And for me personal is time for a new challenge .