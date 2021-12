Гвардиола отказался комментировать возможный уход Феррана Торреса в «Барселону»

Guardiola on Ferr?n Torres/Bar?a deal to @spbajko: «You have to go to Txiki or the agent of Ferr?n, or Bar?a, I'm not the guy to talk about it. We call some players from other clubs when we're interested, so I can understand. I would prefer not but it is what it is». ??? #MCFC pic.twitter.com/MxPIAPjMHT