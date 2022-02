Де Хеа повторил рекорд «Манчестер Юнайтед» по числу матчей на ноль в АПЛ

David de Gea has kept 128 clean sheets in the Premier League, no Man Utd keeper has kept more for the club:



?? David de Gea (128)*

?? Peter Schmeichel (128)

?? Edwin van der Sar (90)



Goes level with Schmeichel and into the top 10 for PL clean sheets. ??? pic.twitter.com/Eb17wBCfy1