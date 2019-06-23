Перу - Бразилия: все голы. Видео

Сборная Бразилии обыграла команду Перу (5:0) в третьем туре группового турнира Кубка Америки.
В составе победителей отличились Каземиру, Роберту Фирмину, Эвертон, Дани Алвес и Виллиан.
🇧🇷 #Brazil take the lead against #Peru!— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 22 июня 2019 г.
Coutinho's corner kick was flicked on by Filipe Luis, and Casemiro was at the back post to bundle in the opening goal.#PERxBRA #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/WBgKwRX0KN
Craziest goal of the tournament! 😲— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 22 июня 2019 г.
Terrible mistake by Gallese, wild deflection off the post, well done by Firmino to press the goalkeeper and then coolly take advantage.
🇧🇷 #Brazil lead 2-0 against #Peru 🇵🇪#PERxBRA #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/nDeB0CDY2a
ÉVERTON GOLAÇO!!! 🇧🇷💥🔥— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 22 июня 2019 г.
The #Grêmio winger has done it again! Just like against Bolivia, he cuts inside and fires a great strike into the corner. #Brazil lead 3-0!#PERxBRA #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/AQWrpGqc8Q
GOLAÇO DO BRASIL.— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 22 июня 2019 г.
Beautiful team goal!. Slick buildup, quick passing and combination play, finished off by an emphatic strike by Dani Alves!
JOGA BONITO. 🇧🇷🔥🙌#PERxBRA #Brazil #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/QX4Qu5OnUN
GOLAÇO DO WILLIAN!!! 🇧🇷🔥🔥— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 22 июня 2019 г.
Fantastic strike to the far post! Adding another highlight-reel goal for #Brazil in their big win tonight.#PERxBRA #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/JcGciRjfPK