00:23 | Футбол — Кубок Америки

Перу - Бразилия: все голы. Видео

0
Обсудить

Сборная Бразилии обыграла команду Перу (5:0) в третьем туре группового турнира Кубка Америки.

В составе победителей отличились Каземиру, Роберту Фирмину, Эвертон, Дани Алвес и Виллиан.

 

0
Обсудить
Загрузка...
Материалы других СМИ