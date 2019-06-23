Голы Мачиса и Мартинеса принесли Венесуэле победу над Боливией. Видео

Сборная Венесуэлы обыграла команду Боливии (3:1).
В составе победителей отличились Дарвин Мачис (дважды) и Джозеф Мартинес. У боливийцев забил Леонель Хустиниано.
¡Golazo de Darwin Machís! 🇻🇪— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 22 июня 2019 г.
The #Venezuela winger scores his second goal of the game! The #Vinotinto lead 2-0 and are on track for the knockout stage.#BOLVEN #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/oJ9S4GWktR
¡GOL DE JOSEF MARTÍNEZ! 🇻🇪— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 22 июня 2019 г.
Off the bench and onto the scoresheet to seal the win for #Venezuela! Quality glancing header from Soteldo's cross.
The #Vinotinto are headed to the knockout stage!#BOLVEN #ATLUTD #MLS #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/5na5EfDJ8w
